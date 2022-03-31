19/05/2022: CMI Women Conference: Leadership After Covid – The Opportunity and Ambition | Chartered Management Institute

It’s well known that research shows gender-balanced, diverse workforces and leadership deliver better performance, more economic growth and a more effective political and business agenda.

In 2015, the United Nations committed to focus on gender equality, and set the ambitious target of achieving equality by 2030. Seven years later, large gender gaps remain, and there have been some suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a regressive effect on gender equality.

So how can leaders both female and male shape our response to the collective challenges we face in business, in Government and public services, and in wider society as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic?

What are the barriers that female managers and leaders face?

What are the opportunities for change?

How can we support women across their careers?

What needs to change in public and private sectors, in innovation and entrepreneurship, in education, in technology, and the future of work?

How can we all work together to realise sustained disruption and change to see an equitable, inclusive, diverse and successful future in the decade after Covid first appeared in early 2020?

Throughout the day a host of prominent leaders including Alison Rose, CEO at Natwest, Lord Mark Price CVO, CMI President, Pinky Lilani CBE DL(acclaimed international champion for women), Kate Thornton (journalist and TV presenter) and many others will join CMI CEO Ann Francke OBE and CMI Women Chair Heather Melville OBE to answer these questions and give you the opportunity to share your own experiences and thoughts in our interactive workshops.

This is a not to be missed opportunity to really explore how women, men and organisations can work together and break down the barriers to gender equality.