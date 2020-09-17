19/10/2020: WeAreVirtual: How to ace the Interview | Victoria McLean

Are you planning your next job move and feeling concerned or anxious about the interview process? Has it been years since your last interview? Do you need an interview refresh? Is your interview technique letting you down?

We know how daunting it can be to go to a job interview, particularly if you are a bit out of practice and not sure what to expect. The right preparation will make all the difference and give you the confidence to answer those tricky questions. We are here to help.

Learn interview tips and strategies from industry experts who have coached clients at all levels from a wide range of industries to help them secure their dream job.

1. Get into the mind of recruiters and hirers from the get-go

2. The simple technique to answer any and every question

3. Use the FAB system to demonstrate your value

4. Avoid interview clichés

5. Show don’t tell in behavioural interviews

6. Be smart: the critical prep you must do for an interview in accountancy

7. Interview pitfalls: the three mistakes that 95% of interviewers will reject on

8. The five tricks to excel in a remote / online interview

9. How to frame your career break and return to work, including ‘flexibility’

10. Live Q&A

The webinar will be delivered by Victoria McLean, CEO of City CV, an award-winning CV writing and interview coaching consultancy. Victoria is a former Recruitment Manager for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, and former headhunter. At City CV, we can help you to bridge the gap between where you left off and where you want to take your career in the future.

About Victoria:

Victoria is CEO and founder of City CV, the UK’s leading outplacement services and career consultancy firm that bridges the market gap for top quality CV and LinkedIn profile writing.

Victoria spent her earlier career in global recruitment in Sydney and London before joining Goldman Sachs and then Merrill Lynch, where she delivered insights that transformed recruitment strategy and influenced multinational resource allocation.

She has built a client-focused business that empowers job seekers and helps companies to protect their most important resource – their people. For over two decades, Victoria has worked with thousands of cross-industry-sector clients, up to and including C-Suite and board level individuals, and has delivered outplacement programmes to financial services firms, corporates, SMEs, Government and Higher Education providers worldwide.

Frequently featured as a careers expert in leading media, Victoria regularly wins major international industry awards. A passionate advocate for women smashing the glass ceiling, she is in high demand as a keynote speaker at international events, and runs workshop and webinar programmes for City CV’s corporate partners.

Today, Victoria and every member of the City CV team share a common goal – to change lives. Under Victoria’s leadership, City CV’s team of writers and executive coaches transform careers and guide businesses on how best to inspire, raise brand awareness, take care of the people they let go and optimise employee engagement.

