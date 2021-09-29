19/10/2021: Managing the Menopause | Women Empowering Women UK

Jacqui Sechiari, Women’s Health and Fitness Coach, specialises in helping women to transition through the menopause using a six pillar, holistic approach which focuses on:

sleep

nutrition

movement

stress

community

purpose

This webinar will give you some instant “hormone Hacks” that you can implement straight away to help relieve any symptoms of perimenopause. The purpose of the webinar is to arm you with the right knowledge so you can be better informed with a deeper understanding of our hormones, whilst accepting that we have a DIFFERENT body, so we have to make changes to our lifestyle. Ageing is a factor too, as are other possible lifestyle factors, but with the correct help you can find a new lease of life.