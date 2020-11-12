0
12/11/2020

19/11/2020: International Men’s Day | 50:50 in conversation with Brian Ballantyne

International Men's Day, Brian Ballantyne event

The 19th November is International Men’s Day. For us here at 50:50, we’re big believers that gender equality won’t be possible without *everyone* being involved.

It’s not just a ‘women’s issue’ and that’s why we’re big supporters of male allies.

We’re thrilled to be joined by Brian Ballantyne. Brian’s not only a 50:50 Ambassador, he’s also Regional Manager, Training Programs at Amazon Luxembourg. Author of Confessions of a Working Father and one of the founders of Men for Inclusion.

This International Men’s Day we’ll be exploring male stereotype threat, the challenges of having to conform to society’s idea of what a man should be and the importance of male allies in the battle for better gender balance.

Join us live at 12:30pm as we chat to Brian about his experiences and why he’s an active advocate for gender equality.

