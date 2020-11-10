19/11/2020: Stamping out the stigma – Men’s mental health | Lloyds Bank

You have 0 items in your cart
Around one in eight men have a common mental health problem, however it is well documented that often men do not feel like they can come forward to discuss how they are feeling or seek support for a variety of reasons.
This International Men’s Day, we will be hosting a discussion panel to raise awareness of mental health issues affecting men, and to support with removing any associated stigmas.
This session is designed to bring the community together to have an open and honest conversation during these uncertain times
You will hear from a range of panellists who will openly share their personal experiences and expertise in this area to:
- Break down barriers
- Reduce poor job cultures and high stress environments within business/workplaces
- Empower men to share their experiences and ask for help at the earliest possible stage
- Highlight the part we can all play in reducing stigma and improve current poor statistics
- Provide actionable steps to help reduce mental distress
This will be a one hour interactive discussion panel, followed by a 30 minute open Q&A
Panel:
- Martin Roberts – Mental Health Lead, Lloyds Bank
- Lee Richardson – Former professional football player
- Michael Byrnes – Owner and Founder of Lived Experience Trauma support (LETs)
- Willie Nicol – Contentment Life Coach
- Dan Rowe – Head of MenTalk2 Division at TalkOut (“To make it OK to not be OK”)