19/11/2020: Stamping out the stigma – Men’s mental health | Lloyds Bank

This International Men’s Day, we will be hosting a discussion panel to raise awareness of mental health issues affecting men, and to support with removing any associated stigmas.

This session is designed to bring the community together to have an open and honest conversation during these uncertain times

You will hear from a range of panellists who will openly share their personal experiences and expertise in this area to:

Break down barriers

Reduce poor job cultures and high stress environments within business/workplaces

Empower men to share their experiences and ask for help at the earliest possible stage

Highlight the part we can all play in reducing stigma and improve current poor statistics

Provide actionable steps to help reduce mental distress

This will be a one hour interactive discussion panel, followed by a 30 minute open Q&A

Panel: