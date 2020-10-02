19/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: How to be a compassionate leader in current times | Karen Liebenguth

How can we become a compassionate leader? What does compassion actually mean? What effect can it have on our leadership style, staff, the organisation?

These are some questions that underpin this webinar. At the heart of this webinar lies the exploration of a model for mindful compassionate leadership.

Karen will be sharing practical tips and practices to take away that you can use instantly in your day to day work and role as a leader.

About Karen:

Karen Liebenguth is an accredited mindfulness teacher and supervisor, a certified coach, mentor and facilitator.

Karen works with individuals, groups and teams and offers tailored mindfulness and coaching programmes for the workplace.

She set up Green Space Coaching and Mindfulness in 2008 to foster personal and professional development, self-leadership and mental resilience.

Karen is a member of the Association of Coaching and an accredited and associate mindfulness trainer with Breathworks.

Karen follows the Good Practice Guidelines set out by the Association for Mindfulness Based Approaches (BAMBA)

Karen has worked with clients such as Kew Gardens, Deloitte, GAMA Healthcare, The Royal Town Planning Institute, Adam & Eve Communications, Unison, Trades Union Congress, Working Well Trust, The City Centre (Corporation of London), Chobham Academy and others.

