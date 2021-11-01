19/11/2021: International Men’s Day special event | Marcia M Spence

You have 0 items in your cart
On November 19 International Men’s Day celebrates worldwide the positive value men bring to the world, their families, and communities. We highlight positive role models and raise awareness of men’s well-being.
Tyrone Williams
Author,Mental Health Service User
Roy McDonald
Author, Mental Health first Aid Instructor & Coach
Georgandez Morrison
Author, CEO/Founder Virtual Media Hive
Frank Bolaji Irawo
Author, Poet and Transformational Coach
Richard Anderson BA, MCIA
Lecturer in Health & Social Care, Trained Suicide Prevention First Aider