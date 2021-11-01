0
01/11/2021
,

19/11/2021: International Men's Day special event | Marcia M Spence

International Men's Day, Marcia M Spence event

MM Academy Presents International Men’s Day special event Theme: Better Health for Men & Boys

On November 19 International Men’s Day celebrates worldwide the positive value men bring to the world, their families, and communities. We highlight positive role models and raise awareness of men’s well-being.

Join the MM Academy in disccusion with a panel of experts:

Tyrone Williams

Author,Mental Health Service User

Roy McDonald

Author, Mental Health first Aid Instructor & Coach

Georgandez Morrison

Author, CEO/Founder Virtual Media Hive

Frank Bolaji Irawo

Author, Poet and Transformational Coach

Richard Anderson BA, MCIA

Lecturer in Health & Social Care, Trained Suicide Prevention First Aider

