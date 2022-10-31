19/11/2022: Talking about Suicide: Ten Tools – International Men’s Day

Visitors have accessed this post 28 times.

Talking about suicide (without fear or judgement) is the best form of prevention we have, and anyone can learn these life-saving conversational skills – they don’t ‘belong’ to the professionals!

On International Men’s Day, we are inviting men to attend this special session, to learn skills to help a friend, family member, colleague or neighbour they are worried about – or indeed to help themselves.

Why are we running this ‘men only’ session? Because…

Men are 3 times more likely than women to die by suicide.

13 men in the UK die by suicide every single day.

Men make up 85% of rough sleepers.

96% of people in prison are male – and suicide rates in prisons are disproportionately high.

85% of children who received a caution or sentence in the latest year are boys.

Race and LGBTQIA+ hate crime is increasing and men are most likely to be victims of violent crime

What will I learn?

On this training you’ll learn to put aside common misconceptions and fears that can get in the way of us starting a conversation. Fears like:

“What if I say the wrong thing?”

“What if I make things worse?”

“What if I ask about suicide and put the idea in their head?”

You’ll also learn to talk about suicide with confidence. We cover things like:

What is ‘healthy’ vs ‘unhealthy’ language around suicide?

How, why and when should I ask someone if they are thinking about suicide?

How do I listen without trying to fix their problems – and why is this important?

How do I get consent to get help from other people and services?

Will I have to talk?

There is zero pressure to talk or share your experience; many people attend our training simply to observe and learn.

To ensure the safety and comfort of our participants, we provide emotional and technical support throughout, and we also ask that everyone keeps their Zoom video on for the duration (although you may of course choose to remain on mute).