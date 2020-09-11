19 years on | Remembering September 11

WeAreTheCity are remembering all those lost, injured and the families of those affected in the 2001 September 11 attacks.



On this day, 19 years ago, 2,977 people died and more than 25,000 people were injured or have since suffered substantial long-term health consequences in the single deadliest terroist attack in human history.

The September 11 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States.

One of the first memorials for the tragedy was the Tribute in Light. The Tribute in Light is an art installation of 88 vertical searchlights placed six blocks south of the World Trade Center. The double light beams symbolise the fallen World Trade Center towers and can be seen from over 60 miles away on clear nights.

The Tribute in Light has once again shone to mark the 19th anniversary of the tragedy – despite fears it would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials in charge of the event said that social distancing will be observed, but instead of in-person reading of the victim’s names, an audio recording of the names will be played.

For all of those who lost their lives and for those who lost their family members and friends, we are with you on this day to remember those lost loved ones.

