20/01/2020: Explore the diversity of international Masters programmes in London
08/01/2020
Access MBA Masters

Are you passionate about making a difference?

Explore new opportunities in your dream field of study with the Access Masters event in London. Some of the world’s leading universities will be there to meet you in person and introduce you to their best graduate programmes.

What makes a Master’s degree valuable?

Earning a Master’s degree shows that you are a problem-solver and a team player – qualities which are highly desired by employers in 2020. Whether completed abroad or in your home country, international studies will give you the qualification for a dream graduate job and the confidence to make a difference in your field.

Take the first step by discussing your preferences for schools and programmes directly with admissions directors from around the world!

What can you expect from the event?

  • Open Fair with the world’s best universities and business schools: Imperial, HEC Paris, Hult, IE, IESE Business School and more
  • One-to-One meetings with school representatives
  • Personalised consultation and scholarship opportunities

+ Win a trip to the school of your choice!

The event is free of charge, but early registration is mandatory to be selected for One-to-One meetings.

CLICK TO GET STARTED TODAY

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

,

