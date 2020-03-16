20/03/20: Webinar - Get your piece of the PIE: Performance Image and Exposure | Voice At The Table Ltd
20/03/20: Webinar – Get your piece of the PIE: Performance Image and Exposure | Voice At The Table Ltd

WEBINAR: Get your piece of the PIE: Performance Image and Exposure and why they matter as much as your knowledge at work.

From childhood through to university, we’re rewarded on the basis of how hard we work and how well we perform on knowledge tests. When it comes to our careers, however, knowledge and wisdom will only get you so far. How you package your work and who knows you and for what is as important as what you do.

In this webinar, Joanna Gaudoin examines the ingredients of a successful career: performance (how you deliver), image (how you’re perceived) and exposure (how visible you are – strategic relationships) and shows us how these factors make a significant difference to career success and why. Full of practical tips, this webinar holds the promise of changing your career trajectory.

