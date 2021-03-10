20/03/21: LCCM Women in Music – A Day of Performance, Panels & Workshops | London College of Creative Media

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. This year’s theme is #ChooseToChallenge, a call to action to challenge gender bias and celebrate women’s achievements.

In the spirit of the worldwide initiative, LCCM will be promoting the role of women in music during the month of March. Through social media content and online events, the college will be showcasing its female students’ voices by giving them the opportunity to express their talent in virtual live performances as well as share their experiences.

The month-long campaign will culminate with the main event on Saturday 20 March, to further celebrate IWD and Women’s History Month. Live on its YouTube channel, LCCM will be hosting guest speakers and panellists from the music industry in a series of workshops and talks.

Evangeline Asio-Okwalinga, Youth Music Officer at LCCM and host of the event, said: “We are thrilled to be putting on an event that is able to champion women in the LCCM community and beyond. We hope that it will be an engaging opportunity for us to learn, challenge and celebrate.”

The event will feature singers and songwriters as well producers and musicians, offering professional insights from women on different aspects of the music industry. The list of speakers includes Suzanna Dee, Emmavie, Andrea Rocha, Angie Brown, Jasmine Kahila and Nadine Lee, Musician and Tutor at LCCM.

The event will also see the participation of directors from The F-List, the first directory dedicated to supporting women in music in the UK. Vick Bain, Curator of The F-List, said: “Our directory has been created to give visibility to female musicians working in the UK. Supported by the work of a not-for-profit organisation, we aim to help create greater gender equality in the music industry.

