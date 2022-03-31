20/04/2022: Giving back: Talks by Women for Women. | Vanessa Potter

Join us at what we hope will be a stimulating and illuminating evening where women give back to each other.

Our four speakers specialise in different aspects of women’s health and wellbeing. Each will share useful insights and practical advice on a given topic.

The topics covered will be: the importance of developing a healthy relationship with oneself; the changes that occur across the years of the menopause transition; the impact of touch on our physical and mental health and information about free courses, coaching and support available for local women wishing to learn about marketing, setting up a business, returning to work, improving confidence – and more.

Each talk will be 15 minutes with an interval and Q&A panel afterwards. There will be a pay bar and food available.

The aim of these talks is to provide women from all backgrounds and of all ages, with a supportive community in which to learn, share and support each other in both their personal and professional lives.