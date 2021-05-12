20/05/2021: WeAreVirtual: How to stop getting in your own way | Lauren Paton

More often than not, we know we want to do something, or need to do it, but we keep getting in our own way.

Whether it’s procrastinating, perfectionism, or just the voice in our head that says we can’t do it. If you’re tired of getting in your way and are ready to clear the path, join us for this session where you’ll get some practical tools for moving our your way, and you’ll understand more about why it’s happening.

We’ll also use Tapping (aka EFT or Emotional Freedom Technique) to help us focus on motivation and action.

EFT works to settle our nervous system and release emotional blocks that we’re holding onto. During a tapping sequence, we tap with our fingers on our energy meridians. It helps to activate a feeling of calm and release old patterns and limiting beliefs. If you’ve done any tapping before you’ll know that it’s very powerful, and you can expect to feel a release and a shift in your energy in just one session.

In this session, I’ll take you through the principles of the tapping technique and you’ll follow along with me as we work specifically on working through being in our own way, while focusing on a feeling of motivation and positivity.

We’ll cover:

What tapping is

How it can help you get out of your own way

How to tap

A group tapping session on feeling motivated to do things

It’s useful to have a notebook or journal handy to jot down anything that comes up during the session.

About Lauren

Lauren is the founder of Unleashed Coaching, which brings a powerful combination of coaching, mentoring and energy therapy together with her own brand of spiritually-minded straight-talking support to help women clear the blocks to unlimited confidence. She bring her years of professional, mentoring and life experience to coaching women through creating a high-performance business, thriving in high-pressure environments, or finding their purpose for the next stage of their lives. She’s a firm believer that if we unleash ourselves from the blocks in our past, we can create a happier and more successful future.

Offering three-month and half-day VIP programmes, as well as session-by-session options for private clients and businesses, Lauren helps women find their inner confidence, break through their limiting beliefs and internal blocks, learn how to priorities their needs and build effective self-care habits.

