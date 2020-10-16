20/10/2020: TED Circles: Here and Now – Addressing the Roots of Racism | TEDxLondon

Our gathering this month will take place via webinar on Tuesday 20th October, 6:30 – 8:00 pm. In support of Black History Month, our theme for this meeting is Here and Now: Addressing the Roots of Racism.

During our discussion, we’ll explore how a lack of understanding around the roots of racial violence prevents real progress and how we can take a collective stance against racism. We’ll watch one TED talk, followed by an informal discussion in small break-out groups, supported by our TEDxLondon facilitators. Come ready to learn, share and connect with new faces.

We are proud to announce that this month’s discussion will be co-hosted with Arike Oke, Managing Director of the Black Cultural Archives. The archives’ mission is to collect, preserve and celebrate the histories of people of African and Caribbean descent in the UK and to inspire and give strength to individuals, communities and society. Additionally, we are excited to be joined by Women Like Me and Don’t Sleep On Us as part of our audience!

