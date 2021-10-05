0
05/10/2021

20/10/2021 – 21/10/2021: FT Women at the Top Europe

FT Women at the Top Europe

The pandemic has been the ultimate workplace disruptor, but it is also a chance to reset work cultures and fix the most persistent barriers holding women back from reaching the top ranks of business.

How could a diverse workforce help to speed up recovery? How can women rise – and thrive – in the new world of work?

Join us at the FT’s flagship digital summit on gender equality in business. Over the course of two days, you’ll get practical tips to create an inclusive, hybrid workplace; hear revolutionary women and men share their stories of success and setbacks; discover strategies to rebuild a more resilient business; and find out how to progress your career in the new normal.

WeAreTheCity are delighted to confirm we have 20 per cent discount to attend. To claim your discount, register below using the discount code WATCVIP. 

Discover more events

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

