20/10/2021: The Happy Menopause: Beat brain fog, overcome anxiety & maximise movement | Watkins Publishing

Join us for an hour of expert advice and practical insights as we unpick some of the key challenges of the menopause and discuss strategies to help you maximise your mental health and wellbeing in midlife and beyond.

What is it?

Do you ever wonder what you came upstairs for; forget where you’ve parked the car; or find yourself grappling for the right word that just won’t come? Or have you suddenly started to experience anxiety, when it’s never been an issue before?

These are all common concerns for women in midlife and are classic, but often unrecognised, symptoms of the perimenopause and menopause.

Jackie Lynch has invited 3 of her favourite podcast guests to unpick these issues in a The Happy Menopause panel session to celebrate World Menopause Day.

We’ll discuss: