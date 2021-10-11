0
11/10/2021
20/10/2021: Women Mean Business 2021 | The Telegraph

The Telegraph, Women Mean Business

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of Women Mean Business 2021 on October 20!

This year’s virtual event showcases bold, inspirational thinking and is designed to help you supercharge your career after a year of lockdowns.

Join The Telegraph’s Features Director Victoria Harper and Women’s Editor, Claire Cohen, plus a host of outstanding women – from business leaders and investors to inspiring new founders – for what promises to be a genuinely inspiring day.

The jam-packed agenda features top female business leaders such as Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest and Julia Gillard, the only woman to date to serve as Prime Minister of Australia. Be there to learn from these exceptional women as we champion female-led businesses and drive positive change for the future.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

