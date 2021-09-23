20/10/21-22/10/21: PANGEO Conference | Globalization Partners

PANGEO is Globalization Partners’ annual conference designed to equip companies with the ideas, skills, and best practices to thrive in the new world of global remote work.

PANGEO derives its name from the 300-million-year-old supercontinent, Pangea, when the earth’s landmasses were united as one. Today, the world has transformed itself — reunited once again in what we call PANGEO — a new world of opportunities without boundaries, as post-pandemic workforces move to remote and hybrid models putting the world’s workforce on one platform.

Our conference will bring together visionaries from around the world, who will discuss key trends, strategies, and personal experiences — designed to help you build fast and agile remote teams. During this free, three-day virtual event, attendees will get a chance to hear from experts on how to build efficient, high-performing global remote teams, how to create integrated employee experiences, and why both compliance and speed are critical for long-term success in 2021 and beyond.

Companies aspiring for the highest levels of international growth can gain a deeper understanding of crucial levers for speeding and smoothing their journey. PANGEO will cover everything your team needs to know about hiring international talent, reskilling at scale, supermind design, keeping your company compliant across borders, tapping into opportunities that lie in new markets around the world, and building productive remote teams to unlock the full potential of your company’s long-term success.