01/11/2021
,

Home > International Men's Day > International Men's Day Events > 20/11/2021: International Men’s Day – Better Relations Between Men and Women | Sri Lanka Association
International Men’s Day (IMD) celebrates the positive values men bring to the world, their families and the communities.

Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc, SEVA International and Boronia Multicultural Services collaborated to commemorate the International Men’s Day on Saturday 20 November 2021.

International Men’s Day (IMD) celebrates the positive values men bring to the world, their families and the communities. Men face a series of health challenges that need to be addressed to have our communities function to their fullest potential. The aim of this event is to highlight the positive role models, raise awareness of men’s well-being and promote healthy relationships.

One of the six pillars of International Men’s Day (19th November) is to improve gender relations and promote gender equality not only for men but for women too. The theme for 2021 IMD is “Better relations between men and women.”

Due to COVID safety, this is an Online Event. The Panel presentation is focusing on following topics:

1. Men as Role Models

2. Building Happy Relationships

3. Health & Wellbeing

