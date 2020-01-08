21/01/2020: Access MBA & EMBA One-to-One event
08/01/2020

21/01/2020: Access MBA & EMBA One-to-One event

Access MBA

The Access MBA and EMBA Tour is visiting London to guide the most ambitious business professionals to their dream MBA or EMBA degree and professional fulfillment.

Sign up for the Access MBA & EMBA One-to-One event to benefit from:

  • Professional profile evaluation and coaching
  • One-to-One meetings with top international business schools
  • Individual consulting sessions with Access MBA experts
  • More than EUR 2 million worth of scholarship opportunities

Date: January 21st, 2020

Time: 16:30-21:30

Place: Park Plaza Victoria London

Places are limited for One-to-One meetings and early registration is recommended. To receive your free invitation, register here today: https://www.accessmba.com/link/D9Q

After meeting top business schools at Access MBA, you can take the next step with the AI-powered MBA orientation platform, meetings with more business schools online, and tips for your MBA admission.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

