21/01/2021: Ethnic Diversity in the City and Corporate UK Summit | City and Financial Global

We are delighted to announce that the Ethnic Diversity in the City and Corporate UK Summit will take place on the 21 January 2021.

The Black Lives Movement matter has heightened awareness of the stark lack of racial diversity in the City and across Corporate UK. The FCA’s policy to encourage firms to hire more ethnic minority candidates in senior roles is just a part of wider efforts to tackle a widespread problem.

This timely conference will provide delegates with an in-depth understanding of the most effective measures and approaches to promote equality and diversity in the City and Corporate UK.

Discussion themes include:

Why is greater racial diversity and equality a business imperative today?

What works and what doesn’t for current and future ethnically diverse leaders and how effective the existing measures and approaches to promote equality and diversity have been?

Ethnic diversity in the boardroom – reality, insights and recommendations.

From trust to inclusion – practical tips and most effective strategies for integrating the Ethnicity Pay Gap initiative and The Race at Work Charter into your business routine. What has and what hasn’t worked so far?

Examining unconscious recruitment bias, including how to make the business case for investment in people and how to overcome the issues that currently prevent the creation of opportunities for ethnically diverse talents today?

