By the end of the webinar, participants will:

Know what changes and trends we are seeing in the world of work through technological disruption – the good and the not so good

Have explored the workplace impact and effect of emerging technology, including AI and robotics, on women and across wider society (for example, across different demographics, job roles, industries and sectors)

Examine what are the critical skills, competencies and mindsets that will be in demand for success in tomorrow’s digitally-enabled world and practical top tips for women to grow, thrive and flourish

Feel energised and empowered about their role in the the future world of work and to embrace technological disruption as a force for good

About Tracey

Tracey Groves, CEO, Intelligent Ethics, is a trusted business adviser, expert facilitator and executive educator, critical friend and inspiring business speaker with deep consulting and business transformation experience working with Business Leaders. At PwC for over 25 years, the last 6 years as a UK Forensics Partner, Tracey’s specialism is in educating Leaders and providing advisory services on Corporate Governance, Diversity and Inclusion, Ethical Leadership, Culture and Behaviours, Digital Ethics, Regulatory Compliance, Organizational Trust and Ethical Business Conduct.

Tracey is passionate about how Leaders define and embrace what ‘doing the right thing’ means to them and their stakeholders. Through her work Tracey enables leaders of organizations to unlock high performance, accelerate growth and drive innovation through the design and development of ethical frameworks directly aligned to the delivery of business goals. In addition, Tracey is a leading voice in the analysis of the ethical impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Technology Ethics, and has given evidence to the All-Party Parliamentary Group at the House of Lords on AI Ethics.

Tracey is a Visiting Fellow at the Inter-Disciplinary Ethics Applied (IDEA) Centre, University of Leeds where she contributes to the teaching curriculum and delivers insight and expertise on Ethical Leadership and research programmes. Tracey is an award-winning leader and champion of gender diversity initiatives to optimise the benefits of inclusion and valuing difference in the workplace. She is an established author of published research, thought leadership, a TEDx speaker, media commentator and an inspirational conference speaker, broadcaster and panellist on business critical topics including 21st century leadership, trust and respect in the workplace, ethical conduct, the Future of Work, AI ethics, and inclusion.

Tracey is recognised in the City as an expert in her field and has received many accolades. Recent awards include Top 100 FT Executive Champion of Women in Business, 2019 and 2018; Grant Thornton, Women in Business Champion for Action, 2019 ; Variety Catherine Award Winner (Professional Services), 2018; Top 10 Influential Women on Social Media, Condeco, 2018; Real Model in the City, Green Park, 2017; Top 10 Powerful Women in Finance, City AM, 2016; and Inspirational Woman, WeAreTheCity, 2015.