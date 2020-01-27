21/05/20: WeAreFutureLeaders Conference

WeAreFutureLeaders, now in its fourth year, is a conference aimed at women (below Director level) who wish to progress in their career or who are preparing for promotion. If you are seeking to drive your career forward and hone your skills, this event is not to be missed. Join us and 200 women for what will no doubt be an inspiring and uplifting day.



WeAreFutureLeaders is not conference that labours about the lack of women in leadership positions, we are not here to talk bigger picture, we are here to help move the dial forward to our delegates’ careers. Our conference, is a full day interactive, learning event where our guests will given top tips, and gain real tangible skills that they can take back in to the workplace the following day. Our agenda consists of a number of engaging keynotes, thought-provoking panels, alongside opportunities to network with likeminded women. What is not to love!

This year, we are proud to bring you a completely new set of speakers and topics.

What are we covering?



✓ Assertiveness

✓ Resilience

✓ Imposter Syndrome

✓ Public Speaking

✓ Overcoming Barriers

✓ Networking

✓ Productivity

✓ Leadership

✓ Mindfulness

Who Should Attend This Event

✓ Individuals who are looking for a role in a leadership or management position

✓ Those who have been given increased responsibility in their current role

✓ Individuals looking for a promotion in their career or a future leadership position

✓ Individuals who have been recently promoted to a junior management role

Some of our speakers include:

✓ Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity

✓ Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Lawyer, Founder of Women in Leadership Publication; Political & Women’s Rights Activist

✓ Shola Kaye, Communications Coach, Award-winning Speaker & Author of How to Be A Diva at Public Speaking

✓ Danielle Brown MBE, Paralympic Gold Medallist

✓ Ronke Kokoruwe, Executive Coach & Founder of iVerbalize

✓ Rose Caldwell, CEO, Plan International UK

We are offering attendees from charities, not-for-profits and public sector industries a discounted ticket. Please select this ticket on checkout and register with a charity or not-for-profit email address.

