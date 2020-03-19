21/05/2020: WeAreVirtual: The Role of Sleep Deprivation in your Mental Health webinar | Beatrix Schmidt

Excessive sleepiness and tiredness has a big impact on your mental health and mental resilience.

The link between sleep, stress, mood and mental health has been researched many times over. We also know that altered sleep patterns and quality are all signs of many mental health issues.

During this webinar, we will go through how you can recognise the physical, mental and emotional stressors and Beatrix will share with you practical ways to improve your sleep habits for better mental health.

About Beatrix

Beatrix is a sleep coach, professional speaker and the author of The Sleep Deep Method®.

Having struggled with insomnia and burning herself out in her mid twenties, she spent the last 10 years researching sleep and learning that in order for us to sleep well at night, we need to look much deeper than just how tired we are and the number of hours of sleep we get. She believes that sleeping well at night is a skill that we can all develop.

She recently completed the Edinburgh Sleep Science Course, accredited by the Royal Society of Physicians and continues her research as a Senior Associate of the Royal Society of Medicine.

In her private coaching practice, she works with CEOs, Senior Managers and Entrepreneurs to help them overcome insomnia and other sleep related problems.

As a speaker, she helps and supports organisation to deal with insomnia related performance issues at work through providing interactive workshops, seminars and webinars.

Outside of her client and corporate work, she is a delegate of the World Sleep Day to raise awareness globally about the impact of sleep related issues.