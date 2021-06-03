21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

Throughout this 3 hour interactive CPD accredited course we will cover the following:

Knowledge of the Equality Act and the laws relating to LGBT+

Understanding of internalised homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and its consequences and impact on people

Confidence in use of language and understand stereotyping

Understanding about intersectionality, identity and issues of gender and sexual orientation

Confidence when working with people who are LGBT+

Understanding of social, legal and medical pathways in relation to gender non conformity and gender dysphoria.

This training will be hosted on Zoom, a link will be sent prior to the event

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.