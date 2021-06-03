0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
03/06/2021

21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

Home > Pride Month - Events > 21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

Online LGBT + Awareness Training

Throughout this 3 hour interactive CPD accredited course we will cover the following:

  • Knowledge of the Equality Act and the laws relating to LGBT+
  • Understanding of internalised homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and its consequences and impact on people
  • Confidence in use of language and understand stereotyping
  • Understanding about intersectionality, identity and issues of gender and sexual orientation
  • Confidence when working with people who are LGBT+
  • Understanding of social, legal and medical pathways in relation to gender non conformity and gender dysphoria.

This training will be hosted on Zoom, a link will be sent prior to the event

PURCHASE YOUR TICKET

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

LGBT
03/06/2021

28/06/2021: LGBT+ Activism Panel Event with Sue Sanders – Founder of LGBT History Month

,
Pride in Education - LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education
03/06/2021

11/06/2021 – 13/06/2021: Pride in Education – LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education

,
Legal Pride 2021 - InterLaw Diversity Forum
03/06/2021

16/06/2021: Legal Pride 2021 | The Past, Present, and Future of LGBT+ Rights

,
Trans Power: Own Your Gender | Juno Roche
03/06/2021

Recommended Read: Trans Power: Own Your Gender | Juno Roche

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X