21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

Throughout this 3 hour interactive CPD accredited course we will cover the following:
- Knowledge of the Equality Act and the laws relating to LGBT+
- Understanding of internalised homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and its consequences and impact on people
- Confidence in use of language and understand stereotyping
- Understanding about intersectionality, identity and issues of gender and sexual orientation
- Confidence when working with people who are LGBT+
- Understanding of social, legal and medical pathways in relation to gender non conformity and gender dysphoria.
This training will be hosted on Zoom, a link will be sent prior to the event
