21/06/2021: Politics Makes a Great Second Career! | WeAreTheCity & 50:50 Parliament

We need women’s wisdom in the corridors of power.

We Are the City and 50:50 want to inspire women who have a wealth of life experience and talent to consider taking the plunge into politics.

The panel will include inspirational women who have entered the political arena following on from another career.

This is your chance to ask questions. Hear directly from all these amazing women about their journey and why they think that it is important to have more women at Westminster and on all elected bodies, at a national and local level.

About us:

We Are The City has been helping organisations attract, retain and develop female talent since 2008. We have a membership of over 120,000 women and have curated over 95 events. With our inspirational network we support women in pursuing their career aspirations. See more here.

50:50 Parliament’s mission is to build a better democracy, one in which women have equal seats and equal say.

50:50 work with all the political parties to encourage women to stand for elected office at local and national level. When women click #SignUpToStand via www.5050Parliament.co.uk/signuptostand they:

– send them an interactive Personal Political Profile

– allocate them a 50:50 Buddy

– invite them to weekly party specific Bite Size meetings

– and offer bespoke support to women from diverse groups.

In the corridors of power, men still outnumber women by 2:1. Campaign for change!

Join 50:50 today at: www.5050Parliament.co.uk/join

Or become a Friend at www.5050Parliament.co.uk/donate.

This is event is funded by Comic Relief as part of the Equal Power coalition. Our partners are the Fawcett Society, Parliament Project, Glitch UK, Muslim Women’s Network UK, Citizens UK and Centenary Action Group.

