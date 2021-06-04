21/06/2021: The True Meaning of Pride | The One Club for Creativity

Pride Month is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and honor those who were trailblazers in the fight for equality. This year, we’re teaming up with WPP to highlight the work of Black, trans creatives. Come out to see how each of these creatives uniquely interprets the 1969 Stonewall Riots that paved the way for the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement in the US.

All are welcome to attend!

We particularly invite entry-level creative talent looking for programs and events to help jumpstart a career in advertising and agencies seeking ways to build their diverse talent pipelines to join the conversation.

