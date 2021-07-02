21/07/2021: Banish Burnout: Unselfish Self-Care for Busy Women | Great Data Minds

In this fun interview, Julie Burroughs, CEO of Great Data Minds, will interview Kalia Garrido, CMO of Great Data Minds, on Kalia’s passion project Healthy Women Leaders.

Healthy Women Leaders is a collective of women in leadership who are committed to taking care of themselves as a priority, so that they are better able to handle all that life throws their way. Kalia has developed the 5 Core Pillars of Whole Life Self-Care that is designed to help busy women move from just existing to thriving.

During the talk, Kalia Garrido will address self-care concepts and practices that can be incorporated into everyone’s daily routine. These practices will help busy professionals fight stress, beat burnout, and become not just better, more productive workers, but also happier and healthier people.

Tune in for some energetic sound bites around what it means to be in a positive relationship with oneself, and help yourself avoid burnout, prevent fatigue, and improve your overall attitude.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.