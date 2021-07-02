0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
02/07/2021

21/07/2021: Banish Burnout: Unselfish Self-Care for Busy Women | Great Data Minds

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 21/07/2021: Banish Burnout: Unselfish Self-Care for Busy Women | Great Data Minds

Banish Burnout: Unselfish Self-Care for Busy Women | Great Data Minds

In this fun interview, Julie Burroughs, CEO of Great Data Minds, will interview Kalia Garrido, CMO of Great Data Minds, on Kalia’s passion project Healthy Women Leaders.

Healthy Women Leaders is a collective of women in leadership who are committed to taking care of themselves as a priority, so that they are better able to handle all that life throws their way. Kalia has developed the 5 Core Pillars of Whole Life Self-Care that is designed to help busy women move from just existing to thriving.

During the talk, Kalia Garrido will address self-care concepts and practices that can be incorporated into everyone’s daily routine. These practices will help busy professionals fight stress, beat burnout, and become not just better, more productive workers, but also happier and healthier people.

Tune in for some energetic sound bites around what it means to be in a positive relationship with oneself, and help yourself avoid burnout, prevent fatigue, and improve your overall attitude.

REGISTER HERE

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

02/07/2021

26/10/2021: Black Women Business Talks

Oliver Wyman logo
21/06/2021

30/06/2021: Inclusion Spotlight: How to sustain conversations about race | Oliver Wyman

Online LGBT + Awareness Training
03/06/2021

21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

LGBT
03/06/2021

28/06/2021: LGBT+ Activism Panel Event with Sue Sanders – Founder of LGBT History Month

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X