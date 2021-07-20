21/09/21 – 23/09/21: Dive In: The Festival for Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance

Dive In is a global movement in the insurance sector to support the development of inclusive workplace cultures.

Its mission is to enable people to achieve their potential by raising awareness of the business case and promoting positive action for diversity in all its forms. Since its birth in 2015, Dive In has grown exponentially, reaching global heights with events taking place across 32 countries world-wide, attracting more than 10,000 people.

Dive In recognises that the global risk industry is facing complex challenges such as climate change and cyber crime. In order to attract the very best talent to keep pace with the rate of change, insurance needs to focus on its reputation as a great sector to work in.

This means looking beyond traditional definitions of diversity to level the playing field for talent comprehensively including gender, gender identity, age, cultural background, sexual orientation, social mobility, faith, caring responsibilities, mental health and physical impairments.

Dive In promotes year-round best practice in diversity and inclusion with tools and advice that culminate in an annual three-day festival in September. Events are hosted in insurance firms of all types and sizes, all around the world.

Originally launched in London in 2015 by a group of firms in the Lloyd’s Market acting through D&I strategy steering group, [email protected]’s , Dive In has grown far beyond its roots to include some of the world’s largest insurance companies, brokers, underwriters and associated service providers.

