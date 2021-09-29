21/10/2021: Know your pelvic floor for Menopause and beyond | Black Women in Menopause

Thelma Mensah is a Women’s Health Coach and founder of After9fitness.com Thelma will discuss and provide real solutions for your concerns around issues such as: pelvic floor health, incontinence, mild prolapse, pre/postnatal health and gut heaIth issues. She is also a Holistic Core Restore Coach®️with one of the worlds leading women’s wellness educators Burrell Education.

This event is primarily for black people and people of colour – everybody is welcome.

Join us via Zoom. This is an open dicussion for menopausal and post-menopausal women.

We cannot give medical advice in this setting, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the event in relation to the topic.

So please come prepared or send across your questions in advance via our Private Facebook Page – Black Women in Menopause or email [email protected] or just ask on the night.

So join us for this online event. We want to eliminate the stigma associated with what has been a not so discussed topic, but a hugely important topic and assure you that no questions are too small or embarrassing and no question is a stupid question.