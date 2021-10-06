0
06/10/2021
,

21/10/2021: Let’s celebrate diversity in the public sector! | 50:50 Parliament

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 21/10/2021: Let’s celebrate diversity in the public sector! | 50:50 Parliament
50-50 parliament, Black History Month event

To celebrate Black History Month 50:50 welcomes a panel of exceptional guests working across the public sector.

This event aims to empower diversity through sharing the experiences of those in different industries. We want to highlight representation issues and create solutions to build better public and political spaces. Join our discussion to be part of the conversation in building a better democracy.

About us:

50:50 Parliament’s mission is to build a better democracy, one in which women have equal seats and equal say.
50:50 work with all the political parties to encourage women to stand and help them get selected as candidates at local and national level. When women click #SignUpToStand via www.5050Parliament.co.uk/signuptostand we:
– send them an interactive Personal Political Profile
– allocate them a 50:50 Buddy
– invite them to weekly party specific Bite Size meetings
– and offer bespoke support to women from diverse groups.

In the corridors of power, men still outnumber women by 2:1. Campaign for change!

BOOK YOUR TICKET

