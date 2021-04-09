22/04/21-23/04/21: Bee Inspired LIVE | Dani Wallace

A Two Day empowering business event (22nd and 23 rd April) led by The Queen Bee, Dani Wallace , fundraising for the FlyAnyway Foundation.

It’s lights, camera, action as the entrepreneurial hive hots up for a 2-day, all you can eat buffet to nourish your life and business.

Entrepreneurs from across the globe gather for inspirational event aimed at helping them rise up out of lockdown.

This April 22-23rd global motivational speaker and award winning business leader of I Am The Queen Bee Movement (#IATQB) Dani Wallace, is inviting participants to banish the ‘zoom gloom’ with a fun-packed virtual event enlisting celebs, Olympians, journalists, and leading global coaches and mentors from every walk of life to inspire entrepreneurs worldwide in their business, personal and spiritual lives.

Covering everything from spiritual therapy, leadership and power, to less hustle, more success, and overcoming grief, Dani, who is renowned in the entrepreneurial world for her high energy awe-inspiring events is keen to kick start anyone battling with Covid fatigue into a new phase of growth, as she brings a true powerhouse of guests together to deliver 2 days of unique ‘edutainment’ whilst raising money for her charitable foundation, The FlyAnyway Foundation, which supports survivors of Domestic Abuse in building up businesses.

