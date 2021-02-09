0
09/02/2021

22/06/21 – 23/06/21: The PA Show

The PA Show

The PA Show is the largest gathering of Executive Support Professionals in the UK, bringing together 1,000s+ of the community under one roof on the NEW dates 22-23 June 2021, at ExCeL, London.

Whether you’re a PA, Executive Assistant, Office Manager, Virtual Assistant or involved in office support in any way, The PA Show offers you the chance to enhance your skills and knowledge, grow your network of contacts, and source premium global suppliers to support you in your role.

The PA Show offers unique access to a wealth of CPD accredited training designed to help support function professionals excel at every stage of their career.

