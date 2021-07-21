22/07/2021: Digital Self-Defence and Self-Care Workshop | Glitch

Together, we will create a defined pathway for women activists like you, so they can understand and navigate the world of politics whilst keeping themselves safe online.

Activate Collective, Elect Her and Glitch UK have secured funding from The Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust to create a brand new project called Equip Her.

Are you a woman with political ambitions who finds herself held back by the fear of online abuse? Is the trolling on social media yet another barrier keeping you from your rightful space in the public sphere? Are you a woman needing support to set boundaries and make digital spaces better serve you and your political career ambitions? If so, this free online workshop is for you!

About this workshop

Sadly, evidence shows that politically active women are more likely to be harassed online, and this is even worse for women of colour, disabled and LGBT+ women. It is not the responsibility of the victims of online abuse to protect themselves and deal with its lasting effects, and Glitch is doing everything it can do to hold decision-makers accountable and stop the problem at its core. In the meantime our workshops will equip participants to navigate the online landscape with confidence. We want to help women of all ages, backgrounds and political affiliations to overcome the barrier of online abuse, feel more confident to use online platforms in order to pursue a successful career in public life.

You’ll come away from our workshop with practical tools and increased control over your online presence, resulting in a happier, healthier relationship with the digital space.

In this one hour interactive session you will learn:

Types of online abuse and tactics

Key online safety techniques and strategies, including how to effectively document abuse

How to create your very own digital self care plan that enables you to have a flourishing online presence without compromising your wellbeing

As online abuse disproportionately affects women with multi-intersecting identities, Glitch would like to extend a particularly warm welcome to individuals from these communities.

