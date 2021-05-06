22/07/2021: The Hustle Awards | Startups Magazine

Celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit #hustlers #showsomehustle

From startups to freelancers, The Hustle Awards is here to celebrate all the founders, co-founders and team members that have disrupted, impacted and taken a risk or a leap of faith with their business.

We will be hosting one of London’s first Hybrid events, or live webinar – whatever you would like to label it, we will be bringing together our online audience and in-person attendees to create one fantastic evening! Bringing together entrepreneurs and startups to recognise their achievements & celebrate small business success, growth & change. The awards will be presented at the fantastic Clerkenworks in central London (EC1), hopefully with the sun shining in their bowling green area , and live-streamed to all those who aren’t able to be there in-person. The Hustle Awards will be an evening of inspiring talks, networking and, of course, announcing our 5 fantastic winners. Winners will also be announced across Startups Magazine’s social media, and interviewed in the upcoming issues.

The evening will include;

6.00pm Networking & drinks! The foundation of our startups events. Our regulars know the format well and we are staying true to form with our relaxed evening and networking kick-off. For those joining online the event will start at 6.30pm.

6.45pm Keynote Speaker: Sonya Barlow As a thought leader in entrepreneurial circles, Sonya will be delivering a talk covering themes of business development from her upcoming book, and how you can deliver power, purpose and profile.

7.30pm Winners announced. We will be shouting to the rooftops about our amazing winners, hear from startups and entrepreneurs just like you about how they are planning for the future and what it means to them to win. Hosted by Anna Flockett

8.30pm Networking – following the event until late we will be celebrating the fact we can see your beautiful faces again. For those joining online the event will finish here.

Freebies: And we mustn’t forget your freebies! The latest Startups Magazine issue as usual as well as a few surprises.

