22/09/2020: WeAreVirtual: Adapting to the New Normal: Coping During Uncertain Times | Jenny Garrett

Returning to work? This webinar will assist you in coping with the current uncertainty and anxiety that you may be feeling.

It is designed to provide an understanding of the types of reactions that you can experience during this time and provide practical tips for coping with all this uncertainty and change.

We’re going to…

•Discuss uncertainty as it specifically relates to your ability to cope

•Individual stress reactions and their impact on coping

•Explore coping strategies, such as the circle of control and visualisation techniques

About Jenny:

Jenny Garrett is a Leadership development consultant, specialising in executive coaching, facilitation and research in the area of leadership and change. She is experienced facilitator of programmes for managers, Directors and CEOs from a variety of organisations, including private and public sector.

Prior to this she held senior Marketing Roles for organisations such as Ashridge Business School, Hamptons International and Schroder Leasing.

Jenny’s specialist areas include:

Diversity – no longer counting people, but making people count, exploring and appreciating difference, culture and beliefs to provide the best organisational solutions.

Leadership coaching – providing the challenge and support that can be missing for executives at the most senior levels of an organisation to keep them on track.

Team performance – through team coaching, enabling improved lines of communication, increased self-awareness and an understanding of others perceptions.

Jenny has a Masters Degree MA (Management Learning & Leadership) Lancaster University. BA Honours Business, University of Westminster and Coaching Qualifications with Ashridge Business School and Lancaster University. She has the highest honorary award of Companion from the Institute of Leadership and Management.

