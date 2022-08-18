0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
18/08/2022
, ,

22/09/2022: Bloody Funny Comedy Fundraiser | Bloody Good Period

Home > Giving Back > Get involved > 22/09/2022: Bloody Funny Comedy Fundraiser | Bloody Good Period
Bloody Funny - Bloody Good Period

Bloody Funny is an annual night of stand-up comedy, providing massive lols and vital funds for the work over here at Bloody Good Period.

With some of the UK’s best and brightest comedic talent lined up, it promises to be a bloody spectacular night!

The night’s line-up* includes Zoe Lyons, Suzi Ruffell, Sindhu Vee, Sara Barron, Maureen Younger, Michelle de Swarte, Shirley & Shirley. 

*Subject to change

You can grab Early Bird tickets now at just £20 per ticket – limited numbers remain so hop on it!

Or treat yourself with a VIP ticket! £50 gets you the best seats in the house plus a goodie bag including cocktails, snacks and luxury products from our amazing supporters (including Bloody Drinks, Forage Botanicals and Our Remedy). And obviously you’ll feel like a bloody awesome human at the same time. 

BOOK YOUR TICKET

About Bloody Good Period

Bloody Good Period was started by Gabby Jahanshahi-Edlin, who decided something needed to be done to create a sustainable flow of menstrual products for those who can’t afford to buy them. What started as a whip-round on Facebook is now a growing charity, with a vision to achieve menstrual equity – where the simple fact of bleeding doesn’t stop anyone from participating fully in society, or life.

Bloody Good Period have worked with more than 100 organisations around England and Wales, helping more women and people who menstruate have bloody good periods.

Bloody Good Period

Discover more events

Related Posts

Women's March in support of Roe v Wade
05/07/2022

Roe v Wade: How we can support reproductive rights

, , , ,
21/06/2022

Inspirational Woman: Caroline O’Connor | CEO, Migrant Help

,
Save Her Seat - Right to Play campaign
06/04/2022

Can you help save seats at school for girls around the world? Help Right to Play get more girls into education

, ,
Founders4schools 800x600
29/03/2022

Can you help Founders4schools build a brighter future for children? Make a pledge today!

, ,

Comment on this

X