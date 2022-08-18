22/09/2022: Bloody Funny Comedy Fundraiser | Bloody Good Period

With some of the UK’s best and brightest comedic talent lined up, it promises to be a bloody spectacular night!
The night’s line-up* includes Zoe Lyons, Suzi Ruffell, Sindhu Vee, Sara Barron, Maureen Younger, Michelle de Swarte, Shirley & Shirley.
*Subject to change
You can grab Early Bird tickets now at just £20 per ticket – limited numbers remain so hop on it!
Or treat yourself with a VIP ticket! £50 gets you the best seats in the house plus a goodie bag including cocktails, snacks and luxury products from our amazing supporters (including Bloody Drinks, Forage Botanicals and Our Remedy). And obviously you’ll feel like a bloody awesome human at the same time.
Bloody Good Period was started by Gabby Jahanshahi-Edlin, who decided something needed to be done to create a sustainable flow of menstrual products for those who can’t afford to buy them. What started as a whip-round on Facebook is now a growing charity, with a vision to achieve menstrual equity – where the simple fact of bleeding doesn’t stop anyone from participating fully in society, or life.
Bloody Good Period have worked with more than 100 organisations around England and Wales, helping more women and people who menstruate have bloody good periods.