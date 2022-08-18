22/09/2022: Bloody Funny Comedy Fundraiser | Bloody Good Period

Bloody Funny is an annual night of stand-up comedy, providing massive lols and vital funds for the work over here at Bloody Good Period.

With some of the UK’s best and brightest comedic talent lined up, it promises to be a bloody spectacular night!

The night’s line-up* includes Zoe Lyons, Suzi Ruffell, Sindhu Vee, Sara Barron, Maureen Younger, Michelle de Swarte, Shirley & Shirley.

*Subject to change

You can grab Early Bird tickets now at just £20 per ticket – limited numbers remain so hop on it!

Or treat yourself with a VIP ticket! £50 gets you the best seats in the house plus a goodie bag including cocktails, snacks and luxury products from our amazing supporters (including Bloody Drinks, Forage Botanicals and Our Remedy). And obviously you’ll feel like a bloody awesome human at the same time.