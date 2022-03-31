22/10/2022: UK Black Business Show 2022

Through business exhibitions, deep-dive workshops, interactive panels and seminars, delivered by industry pioneers, this event will enable personal, professional and corporate development.

To celebrate UK Black History Month, the UK Black Business Show will be taking place in October. The show will highlight the achievements and contributions Black businesses have made to the economy. Attendees will gain cutting-edge insight and advice in entrepreneurship, leadership, soft skills and cultural development from some of the UK’s leading Black business owners.

The UK Black Business Show will not shy away from addressing difficult topics, rather we look to open up people’s minds to new ideas by creating opportunities for our attendees to learn and develop. We look to promote businesses and business leaders who aspire to inspire more Black women and men to make a positive difference to the economy and the world at large.

By creating a progressive and positive arena in which Black businesses can come together, the UK Black Business Show will assist both attendees and exhibitors to make meaningful connections and will create a platform that promotes the development and representation of Black talent.

Speakers (More TBC)