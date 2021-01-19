23/02/2021: The Business of Being a Woman

Join the first conference combining women’s health, mental health & business.

We’ve long been saying it; women’s needs at work are not the same as men’s. Created by strategist & consultant Amy McKeown, #BBW is the first digital conference combining women’s health, mental health and business.

In the launch edition, we tackle issues around motherhood in the workplace, self-worth and mental health, gynaecological health, physical health and menstruality. A must-attend for women who are interested in learning more about their own health and wellbeing, as well as achieving and maintaining a successful career.

Agenda

9.00 – 9.10 Conference Welcome Speeches

9.10 – 9.40 Success and wellbeing start with conquering your inner world with Harriet Waley-Cohen

9.40 – 9.45 Q+A – Harriet Waley-Cohen

9.45 – 10.15 Who looks after the mothers with Danusia Malina-Derben

10.15 – 10.20 Q+A – Danusia Malina-Derben

10.20 – 10.30 Break

10.30 – 11.00 The importance of knowing your normal with Tracie Miles

11.00 – 11.10 Q+A – Tracie Miles

11.10 – 11.40 Systemising healthy habits and how good health links to self-esteem with Geeta Sidhu-Robb

11.10 – 11.45 Q+A – Geeta Sidhu-Robb

11.45 – 12.25 Amy McKeown inconversation with Rebekah Bostan – Hormones; from menstruality to menopause

12.25 – 12.30 Conference close

*Registration for this event is free, but we kindly ask for donations to our charity partner, The Eve Appeal. You can make a donation through our JustGiving page here. The Eve Appeal is the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

Speakers

Danusia Malina-Derben

Danusia Malina-Derben is founder of DMD Global, a boardroom leadership consultancy she heads, working with multinational corporations to equip top-tier teams and boards with the intersecting skills of leadership, strategy and execution. In her previous career as a business school academic she published a raft of articles in top refereed business journals. Danusia is a speaker and media commentator on women’s career success and has been featured in numerous publications from The Sunday Times to The Metro, Psychologies Magazine to Medium. As a mother of ten, Danusia draws on decades at the coalface of working motherhood. Danusia also hosts the chart topping podcast, School for Mothers. The show has reached over 1 million downloads in 79 countries since its launch in late 2018. Her podcast features hundreds of high-profile guests, offering new conversations about what it takes to be fulfilled as women, once we become mothers, and how to build lives in ways that suit us, rather than how we’re told to. Danusia also hosts the School for Fathers Podcast where she welcomes successful working fathers to explore how they’re re-positioning their role in society, and the home. Danusia features in Kaye Adams & Vicky Allan ’s book, Still Hot, alongside Lorraine Kelly, Trinny Woodall, Baroness Warsi and many other household names. Her book, Noise: A Manifesto Modernising Motherhood is set for publication in March 2021. She lives in the South Downs near Brighton with her family and tiny dachshund, Dickie.

Geeta Sidhu-Robb

Geeta Sidhu-Robb is a mother, author, inspirational speaker, CEO and Founder of Nosh Detox. Her frequent media appearances on Print, Radio and National TV has given her a strong media profile as an expert on Natural Health & Lifestyle Solutions and Womens Conscious Leadership. Geeta gave up her career as a corporate lawyer to set up her own business, Nosh Detox in 2008, after her son’s severe food allergies, eczema, asthma and anaphylaxis as a baby led her to retrain as a Raw Chef and Nutritional Specialist.

Geeta is a Health coach with an understanding of how nutrition affects body and mind. She continued to train in Gut Health and Hormone Health.She has applied this passion to improve performance to helping over 15,000 successful, professional women and men treat everything from weight loss & digestive issues, to coping with stress, improving performance, creating transformation, building Leadership skills and banishing imposter syndrome.

She has expanded this into Wellness in Corporate Programmes with speaking engagements atWarner Music, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, State Street, Unilever and the House of Commons. She has also created numerous JV’s with among others Quintessentially and the Wall Street Journal.Geeta has taken home Entrepreneur and Business Women of the Year awards in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2017, Champion of Women award in 2017 and Enterpreneur Alumna of the Year 2019 along with 13 other awards for the business. Her strong skills in business development and her entrepreneurial acumen have seen Nosh grow from a start-up to a multiaward-winningwellness empire.

She is a passionate activist for all women’s rights leading to a pivotal role in the last General Elections as Deputy Chair & Media Representative of the Peoples Vote campaign –arguably the largest political movement in the United Kingdom. And then as Chair of Democracy Unleased, the grassroots movement for Citizen Government until she stepped down in September 2020.She is also Chair of the Womens Development Board of the Microloan Foundation which helpssome of the poorest women in the world to set up businessnes and feed, clothe and educate their children in Malawi, Zambia and Zimababwe.

Harriet Waley-Cohen

Hunted down to speak for audiences including Microsoft, Sky and Barclays, Harriet Waley-Cohen has empowered thousands of people over the last 17 years to believe in themselves and their potential. She has been through multiple transformations herself and knows what it takes to make deep rooted changes that stick and get through tough times and emerge stronger and wiser.

Harriet empowers people to leave behind self-doubt, disempowering patterns and overwhelm in favour of new ways of thinking, feeling and acting that create confidence, wellbeing and success. She is described by Vanessa Vallely OBE, MD of WeAreTheCity as ‘a real superwoman who empowers others wherever she goes.’ Harriet won Best Storyteller and Most Memorable Speaker at the 2019 UK Annual Female Speakers Conference, plus was given an award for Leadership in the World by The Network for Transformational Leaders at the end of 2019.

Rebekah Boston

Rebekah Bostan has worked in the global energy field for almost two decades, of which the last 14 years have been part-time. In her current role she leads a multi-disciplinary analytics team as well as being co-chair of the [email protected] affinity group and is also part of the Diversity Project’s neurodiversity network. Rebekah is a keen advocate of diversity and inclusion in the corporate workplace and is particularly interesting in supporting women who are working through the menopause, a rapidly rising workplace phenomenon as older women make up an increasing portion of working professionals. Rebekah’s own journey to understanding her personal hormonal rhythms, her experience of peri-menopause and now early menopause gives her a unique perspective on how little women still understand about their own bodies and what can be done to better support women working through the menopause.

To find out more about Rebekah Bostan connect with her on LinkedIn or visit her website www.diversity-puzzle.com where she regularly blogs on diversity and inclusion in the corporate world, supporting others to advocate for change using identified best practice.

Tracie Miles

Dr Tracie Miles is a Gynaecological Oncology Specialist Nurse and Genomics Practitioner with over 38 years of experience in the NHS. She sits on the council of the British Gynaecological Cancer Society, is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Committee and the NICE Specialist Committee as well as an Honorary Lecturer at the West of England University.

Tracie is also the Information Specialist Nurse for the ‘Ask Eve’ service at The Eve Appeal, the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers.

