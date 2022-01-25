23/02/2022: GirlBossClub – Network of like minded women | Emily Fender

WHAT IS GIRL BOSS CLUB?

We are a network of visionary women based in South Wales that support and empower each other to smash our goals.

We meet at regular events, workshops and socials to nurture our community of like-minded women. We celebrate inspirational women and female led businesses and help create meaningful and sustainable collaborations and relationships.

Our monthly events offer a safe space for practical support and learning, inspiration, honesty, vulnerability, authentic connections and take home advice.

Come and join the club, we’d love to meet you!

DO I HAVE TO RUN MY ON BUSINESS TO BE A GIRL BOSS?

Absolutely not! A lot of our members are self employed but so many other aren’t! Whether you are a full time mamma, CEO of your own company, sick of working for someone else, have a hobby you would like to monetise, climbing the career ladder or just after something a bit different or some self development we would love to meet you! Our community is packed to the rafters with gals from all walks of life!

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

Absolutely whatever you want gal! Something that makes you feel like you, something that’s comfortable and gives you confidence! Whether your a stiletto wearing cooperate gal or you prefer a scrunchy and trainers we want you to feel your best. Come as you are!

IS IT JUST BUSINESS NETWORKING?

We are a community and network that support and empower each other in a positive and compassionate environment. Gone are the days of power dressing and a firm hand shaking, we prefer a hug and a pair of comfy Docs! We are far more than a business network, we strive to enable sustainable and authentic collaborations, working relationships and friendships that go far beyond a business card and an empty promise.

I GET SOCIAL ANXIETY BUT WOULD REALLY LIKE TO COME, WHAT CAN I DO?

Definitely book your ticket and give us an email! Your gal Emily is a registered mental health nurse by trade, we’ve got you. We will make sure you feel comfortable and have a full idea of how the event will unfold and exactly what to expect. Then when you arrive we can meet you and get you settled with a drink, a seat and a name badge. We can introduce you to some of the girls that have been coming for a long time to help you feel supported and empowered to show your anxiety who’s the boss (the Girl Boss) and enjoy your evening!