23/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: AI and the Gender & Ethnicity Pay Gaps | Maya Welford

Maya completed dissertation research for her Master’s degree in September 2020, which explored perceptions of AI and how it may help or hinder progress towards closing gender and ethnicity pay gaps.

This included an extensive literature review, a survey completed by members of the general public, and a series of interviews with AI professionals and AI ethicists. During this engaging session, Maya will share her research findings and cover important topics including pay gaps, cognitive bias, and bias within AI.

About Maya:

After graduating from King’s College London in 2018 with a First Class BSc Psychology degree, where she received the Desmond Tutu Award for her commitment towards serving society, Maya joined Barclays on their Human Resources Graduate programme. Maya has made a positive impact both through her day role at Barclays as well as through extra-curricular endeavours. Within her first 6 months at Barclays, Maya received a Barclays Values Recognition Award in recognition of her commitment to the Barclays values. In September 2020, Maya was promoted to Global Wellbeing Manager at Barclays.

Beyond her day role and as part of her engagement with Win, Barclays’ Gender Network, Maya founded the Charity Mentoring Programme, which connects Win members with staff at charities aligned to driving the cause of gender equality. From 43 mentor/mentee matches in 2019 to over 200 in 2020, and from partnering with 6 charities in 2019 to 20 in 2020, the programme has gone from strength to strength. In 2015, Maya completed a mental health placement in Sri Lanka where she supported individuals with mental health issues in clinical and community based settings. Maya currently volunteers for non-profit, Like Minded Females, and leads their Social Mobility efforts. Furthermore, she recently joined The Early Careers Foundation as an Advisory Group member. Maya additionally mentors young individuals to raise their aspirations.

Alongside employment and given her hunger for continuous self-development, Maya recently completed a Master’s degree in Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability at Birkbeck, University of London, for which she achieved a Distinction. Maya’s dissertation research investigated bias within AI and the opportunities and threats of AI within the gender and ethnicity pay gap space, using qualitative and quantitative research methods.

