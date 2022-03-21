23/03/2022: Menopause in the City | Bloomberg

Join the Bloomberg Women’s Community on 23rd of March, as we host a virtual panel discussion on perimenopause and menopause in the City.

The event aims to raise awareness of these life stages, including what to look out for, and what we can all do to normalise menopause. The event will be moderated by Kate Muir, author and documentary producer who recently wrote ‘Everything You Need to Know About the Menopause’. Intro by Andrea Mosconi, Head of Sales and BWC Executive Sponsor. Panelists include Gaele Lalahy, COO of Balance, an app that offers free support for perimenopausal and menopausal women, Karen Arthur, Content Creator, Stylist, & Podcaster , Geetha Sriskanthan, Director at Mizuho and Eric Lewin, COO of Electronic Trading, Compliance and Regulatory Reporting at Bloomberg.