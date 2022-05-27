23/06/2022: How to be more Disability Confident | Microlink

Since 2016 Microlink are proud to have been involved in the design and development, with the Department of Work and Pensions, of their Disability Confident Scheme.

It started in 2012 with the Olympics and Paralympics and behind the scenes the civil servants have done an amazing job to bring together their expertise and combine it with business. This year the Disability Confident Scheme is 6 years old and have impressively signed up over 22,500 companies. We are holding an employers day on the Tuesday 23rd of June @1pm – 3pm to

Celebrate the DWPs hard work. We encourage you to join this free webinar and learn how to move up from levels 1 & 2 to become a Disability Confident leader. This is a 2 hour webinar focusing on the quick wins that make a real difference to people with disabilities and to your bottom line. You’ve heard the ‘why’ for years, we are now going to explain to you the ‘How!’

This is an invaluable 2 hour webinar which will take you through the steps of how to be more disability confident, so make sure you save your seat in readiness….and of course you can ask questions during and at the end.

Our amazing speakers are:

– MP Chloe Smith, Minister of State for Disabled people, Work and Health at the DWP will open the event

– Claire Cookson CEO at DFN Project Search

– Jodie Greer, MD and Founder of Be #PeopleSmart Ltd who will talk about her free Maturity Model

– Adrian Ward, Head of Disability Partnerships at Business Disability Forum

– Gavin Neate Founder of WelcoMe