23/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Return from maternity leave courageously | Verena Hefti

About Verena:
Verena Hefti
is the CEO and Founder of the award winning Social Enterprise Leaders Plus
. She set up Leaders Plus in order to support leaders with babies and young children to continue to progress their careers.
She believes that no one should have to choose between becoming a CEO and enjoying their young children. She stands for supporting parents to fulfil ambitious career dreams which she believes is essential to achieving gender equality at the top. Verena is a self confessed career development geek and spends a lot of her spare time reading about the science behind career progression.
She won several awards for her work with Leaders Plus including the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award.
Verena is the podcast host of the popular Leaders with Babies podcast.