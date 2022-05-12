0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
12/05/2022
, , ,

23/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Return from maternity leave courageously | Verena Hefti

Home > Events > WATC events > 23/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Return from maternity leave courageously | Verena Hefti

WeAreVirtual, Verena Hefti

Returning to work can be an incredibly difficult transition to make. In this practical session, Verena Hefti FRSA will share how to return from maternity leave courageously. 

In this webinar, Verena will share:

– practical things to prepare as you return from maternity leave
– different options on how to best settle back into work and make the transition easy
– some tips on making sure to make sure you are still able to progress your career with a young baby
– pitfalls to avoid and what I have seen work well from supporting more than 150 parents on their return to work
REGISTER HERE

About Verena:

Verena Hefti is the CEO and Founder of the award winning Social Enterprise Leaders Plus. She set up Leaders Plus in order to support leaders with babies and young children to continue to progress their careers.
 
She believes that no one should have to choose between becoming a CEO and enjoying their young children. She stands for supporting parents to fulfil ambitious career dreams which she believes is essential to achieving gender equality at the top. Verena is a self confessed career development geek and spends a lot of her spare time reading about the science behind career progression.
 
She won several awards for her work with Leaders Plus including the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award.
 
Verena is the podcast host of the popular Leaders with Babies podcast.
 

Discover more events

Related Posts

12/05/2022

09/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Accent Bias in the Workplace | Dr Gisela Mann

, , , ,
WeAreVirtual, Susie Ramroop, 800x600
12/05/2022

05/07/2022: WeAreVirtual: How to lead others when you don’t feel 100% yourself | Susie Ramroop

, ,
Mothers in the workplace - Woman in a cream cardigan holding her baby
04/05/2022

What managers should know about postpartum depression 

,
beautiful asian chinese business woman shaking hands in modern city work office, return to work, shaking hands, mother
02/05/2022

Why bringing working mothers back into the fold is the ultimate ROI

, ,

Comment on this

X