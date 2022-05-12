23/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Return from maternity leave courageously | Verena Hefti

Returning to work can be an incredibly difficult transition to make. In this practical session, Verena Hefti FRSA will share how to return from maternity leave courageously.

In this webinar, Verena will share:

– practical things to prepare as you return from maternity leave

– different options on how to best settle back into work and make the transition easy

– some tips on making sure to make sure you are still able to progress your career with a young baby

– pitfalls to avoid and what I have seen work well from supporting more than 150 parents on their return to work