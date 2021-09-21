0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
21/09/2021
,

23/09/2021: Advancing Racial Equity Conference

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 23/09/2021: Advancing Racial Equity Conference
Advancing Racial Equity Conference

Welcome to Advancing Racial Equity. An international conference for leaders, HR and DEI professionals.

A thought-provoking space to learn and share the latest insight and strategies advancing racial equity in the workplace.

And the most important part, we’ve got DJs!

Join Shereen Daniels, Linked In voice of 2020, an advocate of anti-racism in the workplace and thought leaders from around the world including political activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Rene Carayol MBE, Donald Fan, Senior Director of the No. 1 Fortune 500 company Walmart, The Happiness Index and others as they discuss how to start the journey towards racial equity in the workplace.

Register here

Discover more events

Related Posts

13/09/2011

WeAreTheCity – Founder introduction

12/07/2011

WeAreTheCity TV: Cheryl Gibbs at The Duke of Essex Polo Trophy 2011

Comment on this

X