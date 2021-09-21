23/09/2021: Bisexuality in the workplace: Including the B in LGBTQ+ | The Diversity Trust

It is relatively recently that workplace policies have become more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people. However, bisexual and pansexual people may remain invisible within these policies and in the workplace more broadly. This talk considers bisexual and pansexual people’s experiences, including barriers to them being out and open, before discussing how we might tackle bisexual and pansexual invisibility and work towards inclusivity in the workplace.

Please note the cut-off date for bookings is Wednesday 22 September 2021 at 5pm.

Nikki Hayfield is a Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology at UWE Bristol, whose research focuses on bisexualities, pansexualities, and asexualities. You can read more about Nikki’s research here.