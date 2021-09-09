0
09/09/2021
23/09/2021: Join us for the Grand Final of the 2021 Funny Women Awards

Funny Women Awards Grand Final

The Funny Women Awards were established in 2003 and have become a key fixture on the UK’s comedy calendar.

This year the Awards were opened up to global entries and 10 acts will compete live on stage, including international performers, for the coveted Stage Award. The show will be hosted by 2015 winner, Jayde Adams, and include a headline performance from last year’s ‘lockdown’ winner, Izzy Askwith. It’s set to be a great show with Awards also being presented for Comedy Writing, Comedy Shorts, Content Creator, and the industry award for Best Comedy Writer. For more details visit www.funnywomenawards.com

The Awards have become an important launch pad for many talented performers. Past alumni include Katherine Ryan, Zoe Lyons, Susan Calman, Andi Osho, Kerry Godliman, Sara Pascoe, London Hughes, Bridget Christie, Sarah Millican, Rachel Parris, Desiree Burch, Jayde Adams and many more.

This year, Funny Women is proud to be partnering leading women’s rights and equality charity TIMES UP UK for this event. You can read more about their vital campaign here: https://www.timesupuk.org.

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

