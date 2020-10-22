23/10/2020: Festival of Female Entrepreneurs 2020

The Festival of Female Entrepreneurs is one of Enterprise Nation’s flagship events.

Launching in Bristol before expanding to Edinburgh, it brings together some of the UK’s most influential female entrepreneurs, business leaders and brightest start-ups to share ideas, solve challenges and get practical insights on how to start and grow a business.

We sadly can’t all meet in person in 2020 but that doesn’t mean the festival isn’t happening as for the first time we’re taking FFE virtual! Join us from the comfort of your home or office on 23 October for the ninth Festival of Female Entrepreneurs.

You’ll enjoy a day of business inspiration and advice, plus we’ll be crowning the 2020 Female Start-up of the Year winner live on the virtual stage. They will receive amazing prizes to help them and their business flourish and grow. Meet your 10 semi-finalists and vote for your favourite female founder here.

Please be advised the event will be hosted via online platform Hopin.

We can’t wait to see you at #FFE20

Why attend?

Network with like-minded women in business across the UK, from the comfort of your own home

Hear from successful entrepreneurs across many industries

Gain practical advice on how to grow your business

Chat 1-2-1 with sponsors including Facebook, Xero, O2 Business and many more

Support our three finalists, pitching on the day to be crowned Female Start-up of the Year 2020!

Feel inspired, motivated and empowered to thrive in business

Chat to our expert advisers in the virtual Expo area

