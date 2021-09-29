23/10/2021: Black History River Cruise | Black History Walks

Your private, double-decker boat will start from the Temple Pier near Temple tube station on the Embankment. Your six-mile round trip includes unobstructed and spectacular views of both sides of the Thames riverbanks. With special historical guests Phyliss Wheatley, General Dumas, Queen-General Yaa Asantewa, Warrior Queen Amanirenas and Olaudah Equiano, not only will you get a unique informed historical commentary as we cruise, but you will hear inspiring true stories from legendary Black resistance leaders. See video below.

The cruise will cover African Romans, ancient African art/engineering, Black Spitfire pilots, lost sugar warehouses, the Ivory trade, African diamonds, African Odysseys on the Southbank, the Apartheid Millenium Wheel, Nigerian oil, 20,000 Black people and their Day of Action, Civil Rights in the UK, Mary Seacole, To Sir With Love, Brown babies and Jim Crow, The Palace of Stolen Goods, West India Docks, Canary Wharf’s African roots, Kings College’s Caribbean connection, Guys Hospital and who really paid for it, the colour bar in nursing, Black Merchant Mariners, the river as a sewer, Black Shakespeare, Tate & Lyle and the Sugar Girls, Barbados and the National Rail Network, the REAL pirates of the Caribbean and much, much more!

On the way back we will be listening to some Lovers Rock and 90s Soul music. Proceeds from this event will go the Black History Walks fundraiser for plaques in honour of seven Black historical heroes: